(FOX40.COM) — Three people were rescued from the forests of northeast Placer County after surviving a night of rough weather conditions, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The trio had planned an off-roading adventure past China Wall, about 12.5 miles north of Foresthill when they became stranded.

When the group did not return from their trip, their family called into law enforcement for help.

Using the 911 text feature, rescuers were able to establish contact with the group who were able to inform rescuers that they were safe.

As the weather began to clear, the aircrew of Falcon 30 with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office quickly located the group and began hoisting them up and out of the forest.

It took the aircrew less than two hours to locate and rescue the group after Falcon 30 had launched, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This incident demonstrates the immense value of Falcon 30 and our flight crew to the Placer County region,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their news release.