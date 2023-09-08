(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Police Department said it arrested two people on Thursday after authorities found nearly $2,000 in meat products that were stolen from various supermarkets in the area.

On Thursday evening, an officer was “flagged down” and notified of a shoplifting incident that had just occurred at a Rocklin supermarket.

Upon observing the car leaving the parking lot, the officer was able to catch up and stop it.

According to officials, nearly $2,000 worth of meat products were found inside the car.

A nearby officer, who was investigating the same two suspects for prior retail thefts that occurred several hours earlier, joined the scene to provide assistance.

“These investigations are only successful when we all chip in together,” the Rocklin Police Department said in a social media post.

The suspects, a woman from Fair Oaks and a man from Sacramento, were arrested on various charges, including grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy, among others.