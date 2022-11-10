ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Roseville on Oct. 31, with an “intent to defraud,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 12:39 a.m. on Oct. 31, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on three people inside a vehicle in Roseville on Blue Oaks Blvd.

The three people inside the vehicle were detained while deputies arrived on the scene to search the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said that they found “numerous items of personally identifying information not belonging to any of the vehicle’s occupants including debit/credit cards, a checkbook, driver’s licenses, and a notebook containing a list of names, birth dates, and bank account numbers.”

Deputies also found a “pick-lock set, loose spark plug, and an air-wedge car door opener,” inside the vehicle.

Deputies arrested, Azel Tinsley, 45, for “possession of personally identifying information with intent to defraud (with a prior conviction), driving with a suspended license, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, and his three felony warrants.”

Deputies also arrested, Amy Crawford, 45, for “possession of personally identifying information with intent to defraud.”