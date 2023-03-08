(KTXL) — A Roseville man and Rocklin woman were arrested in front of the Placer County Superior Courthouse on Friday after being found with illegal drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

– Video above: Police Investigating Shooting in South Sacramento

Courthouse bailiffs were notified by a citizen that there were two “suspicious” people in a vehicle outside the courthouse.

The bailiffs went to the vehicle occupied by Joseph Duran, 32, of Roseville and Jenna Frank, 25, of Rocklin as patrol deputies were en route to the vehicle.

When deputies arrived they conducted a search of the vehicle after speaking with Duran and Frank.

They found two plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl and a toiletry bag with additional suspected fentanyl and other related paraphernalia.

Duran and Frank were arrested and are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.