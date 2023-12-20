(FOX40.COM) — A three-vehicle crash along Auburn Folsom Road in Placer County on Tuesday night sent two people to the hospital, according to the South Placer Fire District.

At around 10 p.m., crews with the District and the Folsom Fire Department arrived at the crash, which happened south of Eureka Road.

Images from the District show a red sedan with major damage to almost every area of the vehicle and a mini-van with mostly major front-end damage and fully deployed curtain airbags.

The area of the crash is between Folsom and Granite Bay, near the western edge of Folsom Lake in Placer County.