(KTXL) — A USA softball tournament officially began Tuesday in Roseville and Lincoln.

The Western Softball “B” National Championship tournament features 80 USA softball-affiliated teams including 20 teams in the Sacramento region and others coming from as far as Hawaii and Montana.

Games are taking place at Maidu and Mahany regional parks in Roseville and Foskett Regional Park in Lincoln through Sunday. About 1,000 athletes are competing in the tournament across three different divisions: 12-and-under; 14-and-under; and 16-and-under.

Teams had three games for pool play on Tuesday and Wednesday with double-elimination starting Thursday. The championship games take place on Sunday.

“For many of these girls, this is the first time making it to the tournaments,” said Karla Burket, tournament director of Junior Olympic Commissioner for USA Softball of Sacramento in the release.

Tournament games are free to the public and concessions and food are available for most games, according to organizers.

Teams are competing in Roseville and Lincoln after advancing from their regional tournaments.

“It will be tough competition,” said Laura Niznik Williams, manager of the Roseville Thunder’s 12-and-under team. “The girls are excited; this is the last tournament of the season.

The tournament will conclude Sunday and is expected to bring more than $1.25 million to the economy in the area, according to a press release from Placer Valley Tourism.

According to organizers, the Placer Valley has hosted the tournament in two of the past three years, and more than 20 times overall.

The Western Softball “B” National Championship tournament took place last year in Corona in Southern California.

“We’ve prepped all season for this,” said Dan Del Mazzio, head coach of the Pocket Aces 12-and-under team, who have 54 wins this season. “We are feeling good, and we feel good that the tournament is local. There are less distractions and less traveling. It’s definitely a huge advantage.”