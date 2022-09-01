ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Fire Department said they are currently cleaning up a vegetation fire that started on Wednesday in a greenbelt near homes.

Rocklin Fire Battalion Chief Chris Hertel told FOX40 News that the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Greenbrae Road and the first units were on scene within four to five minutes and began containing the fire.

Initial resources included five brush trucks and two battalion chiefs, along with mutual aid from the Roseville Fire Department and the South Placer Fire District, according to Hertel.

By 8:10 p.m. the Rocklin Police Department shared on social media that the fire was contained and crews were working on knocking down any remaining hot spots.

Courtesy of Rocklin Firefighters

Hertel said that crews were able to hold the fire at a little over two acres with no need for evacuations and no reports of injuries or damage to nearby structures.

As of 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, one brush unit is still working to knock down any hot spots, specifically a large oak tree that is still smoldering and throwing up a lot of smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Hertel.