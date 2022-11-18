ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was arrested in Rocklin on Thursday accused of DUI after she and her vehicle were found along a railway in the city, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle stopped near the railroad at Rocklin Road and found a sedan parked between the tracks with the driver walking nearby, police said.

Officers called the operator of the railroad, Union Pacific, to stop all rail traffic on the tracks.

When officers made contact with the woman, a field sobriety test was conducted and found the woman’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, police said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police wrote in a social media post, “We all love trains but don’t drive your car like one.”