(KTXL) — The video of a man buying drugs, suspected to be fentanyl or laced with fentanyl, and collapsing from an overdose shortly after was captured on video at Penryn gas station on Dec. 3, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, you can see a man walk up to a dark-colored pickup truck parked at one of the pumps at the 76-gas station and conduct a transaction with another man seated in the driver’s seat of the truck.

The buyer can then be seen trying to walk into the gas station’s store before collapsing in the doorway.

When deputies responded, following a call for medical aid, they assisted medical personnel and were able to revive the man.

Deputies were able to identify Colten Watkins, 29, of Roseville as the seller and on Dec. 5 detectives served a search warrant at Watkins’ home.

Law enforcement discovered a non-serialized AR-15, two 30-round magazines, a digital scale, a notebook with a pay-owe sheet and additional ammunition.

During an additional search of his vehicle, law enforcement discovered 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, several pills, a black digital scale and several other items.

Watkins was arrested and is facing charges of “narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”