(KTXL) — The city of Auburn is one step closer to having a museum honoring the iconic Western States Trail after a leasing agreement was made between the Auburn City Council and the museum’s board of directors.

For the last two years, the city council and the Western States Trail Museum Board of Directors have been working to find a location for the museum and enter into a leasing agreement, according to Auburn Mayor Alice Calvillo.

This newly approved agreement has found the museum a home at the location of the former Auburn City Hall and at the current Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce at 110 High Street.

The museum will occupy a 1,200-square-foot space at the rear of the building where it will not interfere with the operations of the chamber of commerce, according to the city council.

The location places the museum in the heart of Downtown Auburn, at the intersection of Lincoln Way and High Street.

The terms of the lease agreement state that the museum may occupy the space over the next 10 years at the cost of $1 per year. The city will also provide up to $76,700 in repair costs with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the staff report, the Western States Trail is one of the few remaining trans-Sierra trails that has remained mostly untouched by development.

A preliminary map of the museum shows rooms dedicated to the trail’s geology and natural history; the history of the trail including the Native American tribes to the current day Tevis Cup; and the Western States Endurance Run.

The museum’s website states that its main goal is to “educate and entertain the public about the history, heritage, and contemporary usage of the trans-Sierra passage known today as the Western States Trail, and to act as a repository for significant and meaningful physical artifacts relevant to the trail.”