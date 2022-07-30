PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%.
This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued drought.
In Stage 2 of Placer County Water Agency’s (PCWA) water restrictions customers are asked to:
- Water landscaping between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to reduce evaporation
- Watering can be done outside of those time frames for plant containers, trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens if they are being watered by a drip irrigation system, hand watering or a smart controller system.
- Turf watering is limited to three days per week during the months of July, August and September.
- During April, May, June, October and November turf watering is limited to two days per week.
- Washing down sidewalks and driveways is prohibited unless necessary for public safety.
- Non-essential flushing of mains and fire hydrants shall be prohibited
PCWA also offers a smart water use rebate program with a series of items that can be installed at your home.
Some of the rebates include:
- A $500 rebate for installing a water storage tank
- A $250 rebate for installing an EPA WaterSense approve Weather Based Irrigation Controller
- A $50 rebate for installing a solar or safety pool cover
- A $1,000 rebate for replacing grass lawns to water-efficient lanscaping