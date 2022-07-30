PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%.

This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued drought.

In Stage 2 of Placer County Water Agency’s (PCWA) water restrictions customers are asked to:

Water landscaping between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to reduce evaporation

Watering can be done outside of those time frames for plant containers, trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens if they are being watered by a drip irrigation system, hand watering or a smart controller system.

Turf watering is limited to three days per week during the months of July, August and September.

During April, May, June, October and November turf watering is limited to two days per week.

Washing down sidewalks and driveways is prohibited unless necessary for public safety.

Non-essential flushing of mains and fire hydrants shall be prohibited

PCWA also offers a smart water use rebate program with a series of items that can be installed at your home.

Some of the rebates include:

A $500 rebate for installing a water storage tank

A $250 rebate for installing an EPA WaterSense approve Weather Based Irrigation Controller

A $50 rebate for installing a solar or safety pool cover

A $1,000 rebate for replacing grass lawns to water-efficient lanscaping