(KTXL) — The widow of a Granite Bay man that died, along with three others, in a DUI vehicle crash on Dec. 14, 2022, has filed to dismiss her lawsuit against the suspected DUI driver and Roseville restaurant The House of Oliver.

On March 26, Sierra Pannu’s legal team filed to dismiss their entire lawsuit against the estate of Jerry Cepel and the House of Oliver without prejudice, according to Placer County court documents.

Involved in the crash were Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul Hammack, 53; Karan Pannu, 45; and Cepel, 61.

The California Highway Patrol determined that Cepel was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

“It has been determined through toxicology reports, (Jerry) Cepel was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash,” CHP said in a news release. “Additionally, physical evidence revealed Cepel was driving at a high rate of speed and made an unsafe turning movement which caused his vehicle to travel off the main portion of the roadway where it collided into three separate trees.”

On Dec. 28, 2022, Pannu filed her complaint against the estate of Cepel and The House of Oliver stating:

Mr. Cepel intentionally, with gross negligence and complete disregard for the life of others caused the death of Karan Pannu. Initial Complaint

The House of Oliver violated Business and Profession Code Section 25602 by continuing to serve alcohol to Mr. Cepel when he was severely intoxicated and obviously drunk the night of 12/14/2022 during the “Whisky Wednesday” event. The House of Oliver allowed Mr. Cepel to drive. Initial Complaint

On April 6, The House of Oliver filed their demurrer with the Placer County Superior Court against Pannu’s claims that during the restaurants “Whiskey Wednesday” event “the risk of severe intoxication is high” and that the restaurant violated Business Profession Code Section 25602 by continuing to serve Cepel “when he was severely intoxicated and obviously drunk.”

In response, The House of Oliver stated:

Plaintiff’s Second Cause of Action as to Defendant HOUSE OF OLIVER does not set

forth sufficient facts to constitute a cause of action, pursuant to Code of Civ. Prox § 25602(bc). Section (b) denies civil liability against any defendant who “sells, furnishes, gives, or causes to be sold, furnished, or given away, any alcoholic beverage … for injuries inflicted on [a plaintiff] as a result of intoxication by the consumer of such alcoholic beverage.” (Bus. & Prof. Code §25602(b).) Section (c) recognizes the act of consuming alcoholic beverages as the proximate cause of injury to a plaintiff by an intoxicated person. (Bus. Prof. Code § 25602(c).) The second cause of action is also barred by Civil Code §1717 (b-c).”

House of Oliver’s Demurrer to Plaintiff’s Complaint

Plaintiff’s Fifth Cause of Action as to Defendant HOUSE OF OLIVER does not set forth

sufficient facts to constitute a cause of action, pursuant to Code of Civ. Proc. §430.10 (e),

because it shows on its face that the action is barred by Business and Professions Code § 25602(bc). Plaintiff’s Fifth Cause of Action alleges negligence per se for an alleged violation of Business

and Professions Code § 25602(a). However, Section (a) makes no statement as to civil liability,

and Sections (b) and (c), as stated in Defendant’s Demurrer to Plaintiff’s Second Cause of Action,

above, specifically deny civil liability to any such defendant allegedly in violation of Section (a).

Without admitting, and accepting Plaintiff’s allegations arguendo, even if a statutory violation of

Section (a) occurred, Defendant would have no civil liability for that alleged violation. The fifth

cause of action is also barred by Civil Code §1717 (b-c) House of Oliver’s Demurrer to Plaintiff’s Complaint