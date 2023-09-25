(FOX40.COM) — A woman was rescued on Sunday from a remote hiking trail in Placer County after falling down a steep cliffside, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer.

At 10 a.m., the CAL FIRE/Placer County Technical Rescue Team was sent to Stevens Trail, near Colfax, for a medical rescue of a woman who had fallen about 40 to 50 feet.

The woman was said to only have injured her wrist during the fall but was unable to find a way off of the cliffside without further injuring herself.

When rescue crews arrived on scene they found the woman was about three miles into Stevens Trail on a cliffside above the canyon of the North Fork of the American River.

As the woman was in a difficult place for rescue teams to extract her from, an Air Rescue Helicopter (H20) was added to the rescue mission.

Initially, the helicopter was crewed by two officers but needed to pick up an additional team member from Nevada County Consolidated Fire to go down to the woman.

The woman was repositioned by rescue crews on the ground to prepare for a hoist rescue. H20 was then able to hoist her out of the canyon and deliver her to a waiting ambulance.