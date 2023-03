(KTXL) — Drivers are being advised to slow along State Route 49 as an overturned car is in the roadway, according to the Auburn California Highway Patrol Office.

A woman told officers that she blacked out while driving and lost control of the vehicle and overturned on the wet roadway north of Joeger Road.

The woman sustained minor injuries and emergency personnel are still on scene.