COLFAX, Calif (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy saved a man from an overdose in Colfax on June 3 after a gas station attended triggered the silent alarm, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene they noticed a woman flagging them down near a parked vehicle and deputies noticed that it may be a medical situation and brought their medical hear with them, according to deputies.

An unconscious male was found by deputies inside of the car with a needle in his hand and there was no sign of a pulse or breathing, according to deputies.

Believing the man to be experiencing an opioid overdose the deputy gave the man Narcan and provided 20 chest compressions before he was able to find a pulse, according to deputies.

After medical personnel arrived on scene and with continued help from the deputy the man regained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital, according to deputies.

Hospital staff then reported that the man was later discharged from the hospital, according to deputies.