Placer, Yuba counties warned of possible rolling blackouts

(KTXL) — At least two counties have been warned they may experience rolling blackouts.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said PG&E notified them they could see rolling blackouts: Parts of Plumas Lake, most of Linda & Olivehurst and the foothill regions including Browns Valley and Loma Rica could be affected.

In Placer County, the Auburn Police Department said the Office of Emergency Services warned of possible blackouts.

In both counties, the possibility of blackouts will last until 9 p.m. If power is shut off, Auburn police say the shutoffs could last from one hour to two hours, according to PG&E.

A Flex Alert is in effect in California until 10 p.m. Another Flex Alert is planned for Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During Flex Alerts, Californians are asked to conserve energy and raise the temperature on thermostats.

To check where rolling blackouts might occur, click or tap here to visit PG&E’s website.