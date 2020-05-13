Placerville business owners look forward to reopening

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County is among the list of counties that have been given the go-ahead to reopen early under the phase two guidelines.

“Very excited about that,” said Ben Carter, owner of Heyday Café in Placerville. “Following strict protocol is going to be an important thing for the counties that are opening first. I think we need to be careful and cautious.”

El Dorado County Communications Director Carla Hass told FOX40 the county will not be doing any enforcement but will be using the “honor system” with business owners and trust that they follow safety rules.

“Be aware that we’re open but things aren’t over yet,” said Carter.

Carter said his restaurant will continue with social distancing between parties and will establish some outdoor seating. Workers will use face covers and gloves and hand sanitizers will be readily available to everyone.

“Most of why we’re in this business is the guest interaction,” said Carter. “It’s going to be nice having all our guests back and being a part of the experience.”

“We’re like waving as people take walks down the street, our regulars. And they’re like, ‘We can’t wait to come in and get our Placerville pillow.’ So, it’s just nice to see everybody,” said Molly Carter, owner of Brass + Oak across the street.

Molly Carter told FOX40 her furniture store will continue with all health and safety measures.

“We wipe down the doorknobs and every time someone leaves, the iPad,” she explained. “So we’re just trying to keep things as sanitary as possible, keep our social distancing, minimizing people that come in and make sure people feel comfortable.”

Placerville mother Rachel Kelly said she is just glad things are starting to return to normal.

“I’m a nurse and I understand how viruses spread and that kind of precaution. But at the same time, my kids need … we need social interaction,” said Kelly.

Placerville Mayor Michael Saragosa told FOX40 that El Dorado County has worked closely with their county health officer and hospitals, enabling them to be at the forefront of counties reopening.

“I think the important thing for other counties, at least from what we’ve seen for maybe for rural counties, is that if you have the blessing of your county health officer, as well as your other health care partners, namely your hospitals, it certainly gives you a good argument to go forward in terms of being allowed to reopen,” explained Saragosa.