PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Placerville will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Thursday in an unincorporated area of El Dorado County.

The checkpoint will be put in place to deter drivers from driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and ensure safe travel for all drivers.

The CHP said that the checkpoint was chosen in a place that has seen a history of a high amount of drivers under the influence.

According to the CHP, sobriety checkpoints are an effective way to ensure the safety of all drivers on the road.

“Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Lieutenant R. Hatfield, CHP Placerville Area Commander, said. “Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider driving and mixing alcohol or drugs, you will be caught and your vehicle will be towed away.”

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, funded the program.