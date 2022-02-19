Placerville community hosts remembrance event for Caldor Fire victims

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Six months have passed since the Caldor Fire erupted, burning and destroying several hundred homes in multiple counties.

The Placerville community will gather downtown Saturday night to remember those who lost everything to the Caldor Fire and extend a hand to some still in need.

The wildland fire burned for months in multiple counties; ravaging more than 221,000 acres and destroying more than 780 structures.

Krystel Rios, the owner of Artistic Beads in Studio in downtown Placerville, told FOX40 she knows customers who’ve lost their home to the devastating flames.

“They lost everything. But they’re going to rebuild,” Rios said.

She said part of the risk of living in the beauty of El Dorado County is knowing the existing fire dangers.

“It’s definitely always a thought in the back of your mind. We live up on the mountain up the 193 between here and Georgetown and I mean, it’s definitely a matchbox up there,” Rios said.

The Magallanes’ of Fair Oaks have an uncle in Pollock Pines who lives within a mile from where the fire burned hard.

“His house did not burn down. The flames were so close for so long, but he was fortunate,” said Manuel Magallanes.

Residents said everyone should work to minimize the threat of fire.

“We got to do our part, even if it’s volunteers that come out and help. If I knew about it, I would gladly come out and help,” Magallanes said.

“California do better on their trimming and maintenance of the forest, because I honestly think that’s the biggest problem,” Rios added.

Rios also offered advice to those in the process of rebuilding.

“Hang in there and reach out to the community in any way you can. There’s a lot of businesses and stuff out here trying to help people recover from the fire and to lean on the community,” Rios advised.

The gathering is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the town hall in downtown Placerville.