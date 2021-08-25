Placerville man arrested, accused of stabbing man in neck at local bar

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Placerville police have arrested a person they say stabbed a man in the neck at a local bar.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a man who had been stabbed in the neck at Liars’ Bench, a cocktail bar on Main Street, after 11 p.m. Monday.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified 34-year-old Daniel Garcia of Placerville as a suspect.

Garcia turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Randall with the Placerville Police Department at 530-642-5210.