Placerville man arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on high-speed chase

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placerville man was arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies responded to a vandalism call outside a business on Sierra College Boulevard in Roseville at 8 p.m. Thursday. As deputies arrived, the vandal, later identified as 28-year-old Aaron Emerson of Placerville, got into his car and left, nearly hitting a patrol vehicle.

Emerson refused to stop for sheriff’s deputies and led them on a chase down Sierra College Boulevard, running multiple red lights and reaching speeds of 104 mph, officials said.

After weaving in and out of traffic on eastbound Interstate 80, the chase ended on Mills Road in Meadow Vista after Emerson turned onto a dead-end street, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies found two “glass smoking pipes” in Emerson’s car following the pursuit.

Emerson was arrested on multiple charges, including evading a peace officer with willful disregard for public safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.