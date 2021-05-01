Placerville PD: Fatal hit-and-run driver arrested, confesses to crime

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Placerville say they’ve arrested a man Friday who confessed to being the hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with fatal injuries on the road.

Police officials say Ronald Ameral was struck by a car on Broadway Drive near Airport Road at around 8:31 p.m. on April 23.

When first responders arrived, Ameral was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored sedan first stopped after the crash but then sped away going east on Broadway Drive, according to the release.

Based on evidence collected at the crash site and with the help of an automotive expert, police investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a 2007 or 2008 Infiniti G35.

Investigators say they found surveillance video on the night of the crash from a nearby business showing a dark-colored Infiniti G35 near the crash site.

On Friday, police say they identified 20-year-old Efrain Gonzalez as the driver and went to his home in Placerville. Both Gonzalez and his vehicle were found.

Police officials say Gonzalez confessed to being the driver of the vehicle that struck Ameral.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter, according to officials.