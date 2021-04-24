Placerville PD: Man dies at hospital after hit-and-run crash

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday night.

Placerville police received multiple reports about a pedestrian who was struck by a dark-colored sedan around 8:31 p.m. on Broadway Drive near Airport Road.

When officers arrived they found a man with major injuries who was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police that the dark-colored sedan first stopped after the crash but then sped away going east on Broadway Drive, according to the release.

Police detectives are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Placerville Police

Department at 530-642-5210.