Placerville restaurant may see consequences if virus guidelines not followed

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Employees at a Placerville restaurant are being accused of asking customers to remove their masks.

Apple Bistro along Highway 50 in Placerville has displayed signs discouraging mask wearing by customers dining inside.

Now, El Dorado County’s Public Health Services says it has received 20 complaints since March and says it could pull the restaurant’s license.

Recent reviews on Yelp also show complaint after complaint that COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed. One woman wrote on Facebook she was asked to leave when trying to buy a pie while wearing a mask.

Another recent customer told FOX40 off-camera that her waitress wouldn’t serve her until after she took her mask off.

“I have no problem. I’m gad to see them still doing business and they are social distancing,” said customer Connie.

Connie, who didn’t want to give her last name, lives down the street from Apple Bistro. She said she believes the signs discouraging masks are a joke and doubts customers are being turned away for wearing masks.

“When I ate there about a week ago, there were people there with masks on,” Connie told FOX40.

However, El Dorado County said that since March it has received numerous complaints about staff not following guidelines. It could soon lead to consequences for the cafe.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved a new approach to restaurants that are in violation.

Following customer complaints, the Environmental Management Department will be issuing a warning on first visits next week. But on its second visit, licenses to serve food can be suspended.