Placerville to vote on whether to remove noose from city logo

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Placerville city council members are revisiting the longstanding issue of the noose depicted in the city’s official logo.

Following the death of George Floyd and civil unrest within the country, the debate about removing the noose in Placerville’s city logo in July grew, only to be tabled for a later time due to COVID-19.

“This is a conversation that we just need to have in person. We need to be able to talk face to face,” said Placerville Mayor Dennis Thomas.

But when the pandemic couldn’t let the conversation happen in January of this year, Thomas says a committee was established to start planning ahead for an important forum happening Tuesday night.

“Two volunteers from our city council offered up to participate in this process and the city council took it a slightly different direction where last Thursday we released a series talking about the whole history of our city and some of the history of the noose,” Thomas said.

The origin of the noose dates back to the city’s gold rush era when criminals accused in violent crimes were hanged in 1849.

The city’s logo depicting the noose came much later.

“It’s been around since the late ’70s,” Thomas said. “The year 2000 to 2001, there was some push to do something with it, but nothing happened back then. It stayed.”

The city has already received an outpouring of written comments ahead of their Zoom meeting. Some commenters say they find it disturbing.

The image of a noose is still up for debate and being openly displayed, while others maintain race has nothing to do with the history behind the symbol, creating a tense conversation.

Thomas told FOX40 the conversation weighs heavy on his heart but knows it is necessary to have.

“There’s good people on both sides and people that are really good friends of mine on both sides of this issue that I really respect,” Thomas said. “We’re going to have public comment and I look forward to hearing every single one of them.”

The virtual public forum will start at 6 p.m. Afterwards, the five-person council will vote.

If the council decides to change the noose, the estimated cost to remove the city’s logo would be $3,500 which would be incorporated into the city’s budget.