Placerville woman recovering, may lose eye after Halloween night attack

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placerville woman is recovering after she was attacked and severely injured with a hatchet on Halloween night.

“We were out. We went and had dinner, and we were just hanging out,” Mandi Rodriguez said.

It was Halloween night on Main Street in Placerville and Rodriguez was hanging out with her friend Kristine Hall. After dinner, the friends called it a night.

But the night was far from over.

“Just as I was getting home, I got a call that said that Kristine had been attacked,” Rodriguez told FOX40.

According to Placerville police, Hall had approached two women, Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, after she noticed they were destroying property along Main Street.

“They had smeared fake blood all over the bathrooms, and they were just knocking stuff over, banging on windows,” Rodriguez said.

Photographs of the two women on that night had been on social media, but they have since been removed.

Police said the two attacked Hall when she approached them.

“An evil act on somebody who was just trying to stick up for her town,” Rodriguez said.

Following the attack, police said both women started to run. Officers eventually found one of them hiding in the creek behind Main Street.

“They don’t understand what they did now is going to affect them for the rest of their lives. Not only that, they just affected somebody else for the rest of her life,” Hall’s friend Tiffany Moore said.

On Wednesday, Economou and Bertrand faced a judge, and through their attorneys, they pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

“I don’t know how you can say they’re not guilty. Good luck with that, I guess,” Moore said.

Moore created a GoFundMe page to help with Hall’s medical expenses. She said her friend may lose her left eye as a result of that night.

But even with what happened on Halloween night, Moore said Hall is thankful for the support of her community.

“She’s very grateful for her town. She knows she has everyone’s support,” Moore said.

Money collected from the GoFundMe page will help pay off Hall’s medical bills. For those who would like to donate, click or tap here.