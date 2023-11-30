(FOX40.COM) — Christmas lights are a staple for the holiday season and there are plenty of light displays that’ll get people in the holiday spirit in the Sacramento area.

Here is where people in the Sacramento region can see lights that’ll capture some holiday magic.

Fab 40s (East Sacramento)

One of the city’s annual holiday traditions is taking a stroll down the Fab 40s neighborhood in East Sacramento.

Sacramento-area families can walk or drive through the neighborhood to look at fully decorated homes.

Sac Brew Bike is also offering tours of the Fab 40s, allowing up to 15 people pedaling through the neighborhood for 90s minutes.

Dovewood Court (Orangevale)

Another holiday tradition in the area is a holiday light display in the neighborhood of Dovewood Court in Orangevale.

Residents of Dovewood Court have been showing off their annual holiday spirit since the early 1980s.

In 2018, the holiday light display caught the attention from Mariah Carey, who is considered the “Queen of Christmas.”

Rockmont Circle (North Natomas)

The Natomas neighborhood of Rockmont Circle is another place for holiday light displays.

Visitors can drive or walk through the neighborhood filled with colorfull lights and decorations.

Pebble Creek Drive (Rocklin)

Pebble Creek Drive, a neighborhood in Rocklin, has been a go-to destination for holiday lights for the community.

According to its Facebook page, most residents don’t begin decorating until the day after Thanksgiving while some start earlier depending on the size of their display.

Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary

A holiday favorite in Folsom, the 14th Annual Wild Nights and Holiday Lights will take place at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary throughout December.

The annual family event features thousands of bright lights, sparkling ornaments and trees, and animal figures.

Wild Nights and Holiday Lights will be open at the zoo sanctuary from 5-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1-2, Dec. 8-9, and Dec. 15-22. Heavy rain will force the event to get canceled.

Tickets can be bought online and won’t be sold at the gate.

All proceeds benefits the zoo sanctuary animals.