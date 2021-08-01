Plan ahead: Northbound Hwy 113 connector ramp to northbound I-5 near Woodland to close for 3 weeks

(KTXL) — The northbound Highway 113 ramp that connects to northbound Interstate 5 near Woodland will be closed for 21 days.

Caltrans says a detour sign will be posted, but they advise drivers to plan ahead.

The connector ramp will be closed starting Aug. 2 at 6 a.m. until Aug. 23 at 6 a.m.

Caltrans has a detour posted on its website.

From NB SR-113 to NB I-5. Take Main Street off-ramp (Exit 37), then right turn onto East Main St. From East Main use the I-5 south on-ramp (Sacramento). From SB I-5 take County Road 102 (Exit 536) and turn left. Stay right and from CR-102 take NB I-5 (Redding) to get back onto northbound I-5. Caltrans

The state agency says residents living nearby the connector ramp can expect to hear loud noise during day and nighttime hours.