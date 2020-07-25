Plan for a CSU campus in Stockton hits roadblock after capacity study

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A California State University capacity study finds there’s no need to build a new CSU campus in the next 15 years.

The findings are a major hurdle in Assemblywoman Susan Eggman and Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs’ years-long push to bring a public university to the city of Stockton.

“We were surprised the results weren’t weren’t better for us. But we, you know, you can’t be from Stockton and feel defeated by one little study right, we know we’re in this for the long haul,” Eggman said.

The CSU Board of Trustees released the report, which found building a new multi-billion dollar campus isn’t justified based on low projected enrollment up until 2035.

“It’s catch-22. They say we don’t have enough college-ready people, but we’ve never had a place for people to look to like, ‘I’m gonna go there,’” Eggman said. “So, you know, to cast a stone against us for a problem, some would say is inherent in the system that California has created just seems to be double jeopardy.”

According to the study, the CSU system can instead look to increase student capacity at its existing schools.

Mayor Tubbs says he disagrees with the report’s conclusions and says Stockton has a history of being overlooked by the state.

“As one of the top 13 cities in California, we’re the only one without a California State University. It’s just unacceptable,” Tubbs said. “It flies in the face of everything the state says it is, in terms of being a golden state with opportunity for all.”

Eggman and Tubbs launched a new committee in March dedicated to bringing a 24th CSU campus to Stockton. They tell FOX40 having a public university would be a game changer for the city and surrounding areas.

“The educated workforce that would come with a university and to have our folks be able to step into those positions, you know, would also be transformative forever,” Eggman said.

Though disappointed, they say the report won’t stop their pursuit of bringing a CSU to the city.

“Because of the children, because of their future, we cannot be pessimistic we cannot throw up our hands. Nothing ever happens easily with one report, or with one speech. It’s going to take time but we’re committed, I’m committed to doing that work,” Tubbs said.

Ultimately the decision for a new CSU campus is up to the State Legislature and the governor, who are in charge of funding the CSU system.