Plane crash leaves pilot dead in Lake County

LAKEPORT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they found one man dead at a crash site after being notified of an overdue aircraft.

He was identified as 89-year-old Matthew Herron of San Rafael.

Authorities were notified about an overdue aircraft around 5:40 p.m. by the Williams Soaring Center.

According to the center, an LAK-17B FES MINI Glider had left Lampson Airfield at 2 p.m. and was due in Mendocino County.

Having never arrived, the center provided the last known GPS coordinates to authorities.

The sheriff’s office went to the area of Matthews Road in Lakeport and found the crash site.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Herron was the pilot and only occupant of the aircraft.