Plane crashes in Stockton, sheriff’s office says

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a plane crashed in Stockton Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened near Roberts and Muller roads around 7 p.m.

The “old military-style” plane crashed in an open area and had three people onboard.

The sheriff’s office says all three were wounded but only two were taken to the hospital.

One passenger was considered “walking wounded” and the other two were taken to the hospital. But the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area.

