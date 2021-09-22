Planned SMUD museum receives $3M from state budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the final touches are underway as crews work to complete the future site of the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity.

Set to open by the end of the year, the museum got a boost Wednesday after Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and State Senator Dr. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, announced the museum will receive $3 million from the California state budget.

The funding specifically will go toward a museum exhibit and education program about public health, something Dr. Pan said is especially important in today’s era.

“Public health, too often people take it for granted. And so it’s so important that we’re going to be educating children about health with this pot of money,” Dr. Pan said.

The museum will be open to people of all ages and include exhibits focused on STEAM, an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

One of the exhibits under construction is called Nature Detectives and is all about bees, even featuring its own beehive. Another exhibit will focus entirely on California’s water systems.

Leaders hope exhibits like these will inspire the next generation.

“We need not only our core scientists and doctors to use scientists, but we need our entire community to understand science,” Dr. Pan said. “And that’s why it’s so important that we have this museum.”

Those who spoke Wednesday reflected on growing up without such a museum. This, they say, will be a game-changer for the community.

“Finally, we have our own, world-class amazing science center right here in Sacramento,” McCarty said.