‘Please come out’: Sacramento bars try to ease patrons’ fears

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The inside of O’Mally’s Irish Bar was decked out in green St. Patrick’s Day decor Friday as a sign advertising a now canceled St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for Saturday at the Old Sacramento Waterfront hung outside.

“It’s a big family event,” said O’Mally’s owner Matt Raines. “We notice what we get is families down for corn beef and cabbage, get their one Guinness in.”

Organizers recently announced the parade, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, was canceled.

“Today and tomorrow we’ll have all three bars open,” said Steven Swaner, the general manager of Fanny Ann’s Saloon.

Swaner said he has been getting calls from concerned patrons asking if the bar was still open.

“It seems it’s been put out there that Old Sac was closed when it’s just the events that have closed,” Swaner told FOX40.

Meanwhile, The Snug in midtown posted online reassuring patrons coming out that they would not be handing out menus and will lower their capacity inside, as well as remove garnishes from drinks.

The bar also said employees can stay home if they feel sick without having to worry about the financial burden.

“I think for us and our neighbors down here, we are taking extra safety precautions. The city is setting up sanitizer stations on the street,” Raines said.

“Cleaning sanitizing everything, spending an extra couple of hours every night making sure it’s all ready for the next morning and throughout the night. Just sanitizing everything a little more than we used to,” Swaner explained.

But despite the influx of cancellations and postponed events, bar owners in Old Sacramento were cautiously optimistic.

“Please come out,” Swaner said. “It is kind of a bad thing but it’s not going to be as much business. But it will definitely still have a lot of fun.”

“The show must go on,” Raines said.