‘Please, please take it seriously’: Yuba City mayor discusses rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(KTXL) — California remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 475,000 recorded as of Wednesday.

The state announced 197 more deaths Tuesday — a single day record.

Dozens of counties are being monitored by the state and have restrictions on indoor businesses.

In the Yuba-Sutter area, there have only been nine deaths, though there has been a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations in the past month. Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris joins Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the impact the pandemic has had on the area.

