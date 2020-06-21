‘Please report’: Sacramento woman wants illegal fireworks usage to stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fireworks stands are beginning to pop up all around Sacramento County for the Fourth of July.

Although fireworks are not available for purchase right now, there’s still a chance you’ll see them at night.

“I’ve lived in Sacramento for 20 years now, and it’s always been an issue,” resident K.C. Schuft told FOX40.

Schuft is on the leadership committee for a colonial heights community group, working to put a stop to illegal fireworks.

“The noise late at night, children, those with PTSD, our pets and ourselves, it’s just a lot. Especially the M-80s that are lit,” said Schuft.

In Sacramento County, fireworks are only legal from June 28 to July 4.

Chris Vestal, with Sac Metro Fire, says only Safe and Sane fireworks are legal during that time.

“If they don’t have the California State Fire Marshal seal they are never legal,” said Vestal.

Vestal says every year the department responds to house fires directly related to fireworks.

“Where someone puts their spent fireworks into the garbage can, that lights garbage on fire and that spreads to the side of their house,” explained Vestal.

A spokesperson with the Sacramento Police Department says it is a misdemeanor to possess illegal fireworks.

While Schuft is meeting with city officials and continuing to share a petition to address the ongoing issue in her neighborhood, she’s asking people to speak up when they see or hear illegal fireworks.

“Please, please report. We are here to make a change and we want the fireworks gone. And the safety for our neighbors is what’s most important,” said Schuft.

Fire officials say used fireworks should be submerged in water to soak for at least 12 to 24 hours before tossing them in the trash.

Fireworks remain illegal until June 28 in Sacramento County. You can find more information here.

You can find the petition here.