Plumas County deputies search for attempted kidnapping suspect who followed 2 kids

PORTOLA, Calif. (KTXL) — Plumas County deputies are searching for a man suspected of trying to kidnap two kids in Portola.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says Monday night, two juveniles were followed around Portola by 49-year-old Joshua Stephan Bevan as he drove a white 1994 Lincoln sedan.

Bevan is suspected of talking to the juveniles at three different locations throughout the night, according to the sheriff’s office. When he spoke to the children, Bevan claimed he knew one of their relatives and had been asked to give them a ride home.

No injuries were reported during the attempted kidnapping.

Bevan is white, stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Lincoln has California license plate number 6KSL420.

Anyone who knows where Bevan is located should call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300 or dial 911.