Plumas County elementary school placed on lockdown due to mountain lion

QUINCY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Plumas County elementary school was put on lockdown Thursday when a mountain lion was spotted near school grounds.

Around 2:20 p.m., right before classes were let out for the day at Pioneer Elementary School, Plumas County deputies were called to the area for a mountain lion sighting, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says the large cat was just 100 feet from a home and 150 feet from Pioneer Elementary in the area of Mill Creek.

School officials placed Pioneer Elementary on lockdown.

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns says the mountain lion was eventually killed “for public safety concerns.”