PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents Saturday afternoon about the potential for flash floods flowing from the Dixie Fire burn scar.

The National Weather Service warned that because of the chance for 10-inch rainfall in the region, there will likely be a flash flood warning during the weekend storm.

If you are in the vicinity of a recent burn scar and haven't already, PREPARE NOW for likely debris flows. If you are told to evacuate by local officials, or you feel threatened, DO NOT HESITATE to do so. If it is too late to evacuate, get to higher ground. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/k6PSO0PAaV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2021

