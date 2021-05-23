Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Natomas shooting

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a shooting late Saturday in Natomas, police said.

Investigators say officers were called to reports of a shooting along Streamline Street, a residential area south of Arena Boulevard, around 10:22 p.m. There, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was declared dead at the scene, police said, while the other was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Detectives say what led to the shooting is still under investigation but they believe it was an “isolated incident.”

The identity of the man who died has not been released.