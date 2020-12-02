Police: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Merced early Wednesday morning left one person dead and two others critically injured, investigators said.

The Merced Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. at an apartment complex on the northeast corner of Santa Fe and Glen aveneues.

When officers arrived, they said they found two gunshot victims inside one of the apartments and a third victim with gunshot wounds outside.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene while the other two were taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No information was released on the shooter or motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisr@cityofmerced.org.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.