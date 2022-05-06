MODESTO,Calif (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said officers found a man dead in a vehicle and two others wounded Thursday night after their vehicle was shot at.

Just after 11 p.m. police said the department received a call from the victims that their car was being shot at near Tully Road and West Briggsmore Avenue.

When officers located the vehicle near McHenry and Briggsmore avenues, three people were found wounded in the vehicle with one man dead from his injuries, police said.

According to police this was not a random attack and that there is no threat to the community.

The shooting is still under investigation with the Modesto Police Department.