SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man was shot and killed at a home in South Natomas Sunday night.

Before 9:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of a shooting on Sandcastle Way near Mossy Bank Drive.



When officers arrived, police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and provided him with medical aid. The man was later taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after his next of kin is notified.

Police did not report any information regarding a suspect.

Police said the investigation of the shooting is currently in its early stages and the motive for the incident is unknown. During their investigation, police said detectives will canvas the area for evidence and talk to possible witnesses.

For anyone with information regarding the investigation, police ask to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.