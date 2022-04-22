FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department said a man died after being shot Thursday night.

Police said officers received a call around 11:25 p.m. about a shooting near Laurel Drive and Manzanita Avenue.

According to police, responding officers stopped a vehicle fleeing the scene and located a 56-year-old Fairfield resident with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

The department said a preliminary investigation revealed that an argument occurred prior to the shooting.