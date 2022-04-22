SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Employment Development Department building on Broadway.

Police told FOX40 that officers responded to a home in a West Tahoe Park neighborhood on 50th street at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital and he is in stable condition, according to police.

Police didn’t provide any additional information, as officers are currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.