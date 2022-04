STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that one man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, 20, was standing next to the shooter at the Food 4 Less on South Manthey Road when the shooter fired multiple gunshots, hitting the victim.

According to police, a third person then shot at the first assailant as they fled.

This is a developing story.