Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting near the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds that left one man dead and a second man with minor injuries. 

Police said the two men were found on South San Joaquin Street when officers responded to the area around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Police have not released information on the shooter or a possible motive.

The shooting remains under investigation by homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stockton PD at 209-937-8377.

This is a developing story. Check by for updates.

