Police: 1 teen dead, 1 injured after pickup truck rolls over in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One teenager is dead and another was injured after their pickup truck rolled over on Baggett Marysville Road Monday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department.

Around 2:40 p.m., officers received a call from a 15-year-old passenger who had been in a crash near Georgia Pacific Way.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 1985 Ford F150 on its side, pinned between a tree and fence. Two Oroville teenagers were inside the pickup truck.

According to police, the passenger who called 911 was transported to a local hospital.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information may call the Oroville Police Department at 530-538-2448.