Police: 14-year-old shot in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Stockton.

Around 7:30 p.m., the boy was hit by gunfire in the area of East March Lane and Holiday Drive, according to police.

Stockton police say the teen was alert and conscious at the scene.

Police could not provide any additional details about the shooting or a suspect.

A spokesperson for the police department corrected previous reports that said the boy was 13 years old.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

38.000724 -121.29675