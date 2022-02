STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in Stockton early Sunday morning.

Stockton police officers said they received a report of someone shot and responded to a local hospital at 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened near Lafayette and F streets.

No additional information about the victim nor the shooter was released.