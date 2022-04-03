SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said there’s a total of 18 gunshot victims from Sunday’s mass shooting with 12 of them being treated at area hospitals.

The Associated Press reported earlier that there were 16 victims from the shooting in downtown Sacramento with six of them dead.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to sounds of gunfire in the area of 10 and K streets. When officers arrived, police said they located a large group of people along with multiple gunshot victims.

Despite live-saving measures, six people died on the scene, police said.

Police said the department became aware of a social media video that shows an altercation before the shooting. Police said officers are currently investigating what led to the cause or events related to the shooting.

During the preliminary phases of their investigation, police said one firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report